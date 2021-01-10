Pfizer vaccin assassin??? Miami, USA, décès du Dr. Gregory Michael: le bouleversant témoignage de sa veuve.

Miami Beach , USA, décès du Dr. Gregory Michael, des suites d’une injection du « vaccin » Pfizer-BioNtech

Miami Beach ob-gyn Dr. Gregory Michael passed away last week due to complications from the Pfizer COVID vaccine, according to a Facebook post from his wife.

A phone call to his office at Mount Sinai Medical Center confirmed his death. The answering service also confirmed that Dr. Michael’s death was due to complications from the COVID vaccine. Below is his wife’s Facebook post.

___https://jitneybooks.com/miami-beach-doctor-dies-from-covid-vaccination-complications/

Témoignage de sa veuve

Heidi Neckelmann sur Facebook

The love of my life, my husband Gregory Michael MD

an Obstetrician that had his office in Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach Died the day before yesterday due to a strong reaction to the COVID vaccine.

He was a very healthy 56 year old, loved by everyone in the community delivered hundreds of healthy babies and worked tireless through the pandemic.

He was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at MSMC on December 18, 3 days later he saw a strong set of petechiae on his feet and hands which made him seek attention at the emergency room at MSMC. The CBC that was done at his arrival showed his platelet count to be 0 (A normal platelet count ranges from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.) he was admitted in the ICU with a diagnosis of acute ITP caused by a reaction to the COVID vaccine. A team of expert doctors tried for 2 weeks to raise his platelet count to no avail. Experts from all over the country were involved in his care. No matter what they did, the platelets count refused to go up. He was conscious and energetic through the whole process but 2 days before a last resort surgery, he got a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the lack of platelets that took his life in a matter of minutes.

He was a pro vaccine advocate that is why he got it himself.

I believe that people should be aware that side effects can happened, that it is not good for everyone and in this case destroyed a beautiful life, a perfect family, and has affected so many people in the community

Do not let his death be in vain please save more lives by making this information news.

«L’amour de ma vie, mon mari Grégory Michael, médecin Obstétricien, au Centre Médical Mont Sinaï de Miami Beach (le MSMC) est décédé avant-hier à cause d’une forte réaction au vaccin COVID.

C’était une personne de 56 ans en très bonne santé, appréciée de tous dans la communauté,qui a donné naissance à des centaines de bébés en bonne santé et qui a travaillé sans relâche durant la pandémie.

Il a été vacciné 18 décembre avec le vaccin Pfizer au MSMC, 3 jours plus tard il a vu un gros ensemble d’éclatements de veines sur ses pieds et ses mains qui l’a poussé à aller aux urgences du MSMC. L’examen complet du sang (la formule complète du sang –NdT) qui a été fait à son arrivée a montré un nombre de plaquettes égal à zéro (un taux normal de plaquettes se situe entre 150000 à 450000 plaquettes par microlitre de sang). Il a été admis à l’Unité de Soins Intensifs avec un diagnostic de thrombopénie immunitaire aigüe causée par une réaction au vaccin COVID. Une équipe d’experts a en vain essayé pendant deux semaines de faire monter son taux de plaquettes. Ils ont eu beau faire, le taux de plaquettes n’a pas voulu augmenter. Il était conscient et plein d’énergie durant tout le processus, mais deux jours avant une option chirurgicale de la dernière chance il a subi une apoplexie hémorragique causée par l’absence de plaquettes, qui en quelques minutes lui a ôté la vie.

Il était un partisan pro-vaccin et c’est la raison pour laquelle il s’est lui-même fait vacciner.

Je crois que les gens doivent être au courant des effets secondaires qui peuvent se produire, que ce n’est pas bon pour tout le monde et dans ce cas a ôté une belle vie, a détruit une famille parfaite et a touché de si nombreuses personnes dans la communauté.

Faites que son décès ne soit pas vain, s’il vous plaît sauvez plus de vies en faisant en sorte que cette information devienne des nouvelles.»

Dans le cadre du suivi des effets secondaires de la campagne de vaccination contre la Covid-19, le DailyMail.com rapporte que le médecin obstétricien de Miami Gregory Michael 56 ans est décédé suites d’une réaction catastrophique présumée au vaccin Pfizer Covid-19.

Alors que la campagne de vaccination prend forme en France et que le gouvernement essaie d’accélérer les efforts, les reportages d’effets secondaires fleurissent. La Suisse a décidé d’attendre d’avoir suffisamment de données sur les effets secondaires, d’autres pays approuvent l’ivermectine (Macédoine du Nord) comme traitement en phase précoce.

Le Professeur Peter McCullough a publié une étude qui reprend quatre piliers de la réponse sanitaire à une épidémie virale : le contrôle de la contagion par diverses mesures comme les gestes barrières, le traitement en phase précoce, les soins à l’hôpital et le vaccin ou l’immunité de groupe.

L’analyse du bénéfice risque de chaque décisions/soins doit se faire dans son pilier de référence et en perspective par rapport aux autres piliers. Les autorités sanitaires françaises s’évertuent à déclarer qu’il n’y a pas de traitement en phase précoce alors que de multiples études prouvent le contraire. Le conseil d’état italien a même réhabilité l’hydroxychloroquine comme traitement donnant ainsi raison à la demande de 150 médecins dont le rapport scientifique complet a été établi par des médecins et scientifiques renommés sans lien d’intérêt. La cour de Rome a aussi jugé que les décisions de contrôle des populations étaient illégales et anticonstitutionnelles.

Le vaccin ou thérapie génique rentre dans le quatrième piller et son efficacité n’est pas établie, pas plus que ces effets secondaires. La vaccination à grande échelle a commencé dans plusieurs pays et c’est le décès du médecin Grégory Michael, après les autres effets notoires constatés, qui est évoqué ci-après

Dans un reportage exclusif, l’épouse, d’un médecin de Miami de 56 ans, décédé d’une maladie sanguine 16 jours après avoir reçu le vaccin Pfizer Covid-19 alors qu’il était en parfaite santé, déclare qu’elle est certaine que sa mort a été déclenchée par le vaccin. La société Pfizer enquêterait sur ce premier décès avec un lien présumé avec le vaccin.

Heidi Neckelmann dit que son mari était en parfaite santé jusqu’à ce qu’il reçoive le vaccin le 18 décembre au Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Il a succombé cette semaine à un accident vasculaire cérébral provoqué par une PDI aiguë – purpura thrombopénique idiopathique – une maladie sanguine causée par un manque de plaquettes. La PDI peut être aiguë ou chronique, d’une durée de six mois ou plus, frappant seule ou en conjonction avec d’autres maladies auto-immunes ou certains cancers. Heidi insiste cependant sur le fait que

« son mari n’avait pas de trouble immunitaire ou de maladie similaire qui aurait pu causer le PTI. »

Mère d’un enfant, elle a aussi déclaré: « Dans mon esprit, sa mort était à 100% liée au vaccin. Il n’y a pas d’autre explication. »

Elle a déclaré: « Mon mari a eu des conversations avec les médecins qui ont dit qu’il était très probable que le vaccin en soit la cause. »

Si sa mort est directement liée au vaccin, Michael serait le premier cas connu au monde d’une personne mourant après l’injection.

Un porte-parole de Pfizer a déclaré au DailyMail.com que la société enquêtait sur la mort de Gregory mais qu’elle ne pensait pas qu’elle avait un lien avec le vaccin.

L’épouse a aussi ajouté : « Ils l’ont testé pour tout ce que vous pouvez imaginer par la suite, même le cancer, et il n’y avait absolument rien d’autre qui clochait avec lui. »

Lorsqu’il s’est enregistré au Mount Sinai Medical Center à Miami Beach, l’hôpital où il travaille et a reçu le vaccin révolutionnaire, les médecins ont découvert qu’il souffrait d’un manque aigu de plaquettes.

« Tous les résultats sanguins sont revenus normaux, à l’exception des plaquettes qui sont revenues à zéro », a déclaré Heidi.

«Au début, ils ont pensé que ce devait être une erreur. Alors ils ont refait le test et cette fois ont fait un décompte manuel qui est censé être plus précis. Cette fois, il n’a montré qu’une seule plaquette. »

«Il se sentait à 100%, il était normal, énergique, heureux. Mais ils ont dit qu’on ne pouvait pas rentrer chez nous, que c’était incroyablement dangereux, qu’on pourrait souffrir d’un saignement cérébral et mourir. »

Normalement, les médecins s’attendent à une fourchette comprise entre 150 000 et 450 000 plaquettes par microlitre de sang. Leur fonction principale est d’aider le sang à coaguler et d’éviter les saignements.

Après deux semaines de perfusions et de traitements expérimentaux qui n’ont pas réussi à augmenter le nombre de plaquettes de Gregory, les médecins ont décidé qu’ils n’avaient pas le choix.

Cependant, il est mort d’un accident vasculaire cérébral hémorragique – lorsque le sang d’une artère saigne dans le cerveau – avant de pouvoir subir la chirurgie.

Le vaccin a été annoncé comme une avancée extraordinaire dans la lutte contre Covid-19 après avoir été analysé par les organismes de santé mondiaux en un temps record et autorisé à être utilisé aux États-Unis une semaine avant que Gregory ne l’ait.

Au lieu d’un virus vivant, il utilise de l’ARNm, ou ARN messager, qui est essentiellement un ensemble d’instructions qui indique aux cellules comment produire une protéine de pointe, la même protéine qui se trouve à la surface du coronavirus.

Le site Web de la FDA met en garde contre d’éventuels effets secondaires durant plusieurs jours, notamment des douleurs au site d’injection, de la fatigue, des maux de tête, des douleurs musculaires, des frissons, des douleurs articulaires et de la fièvre.

Le vaccin de Pfizer et un autre de Moderna sont les seuls vaccins autorisés aux États-Unis et jusqu’à présent, environ 4,8 millions de doses ont été administrées.

Les Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirment qu’à ce jour, seules 21 personnes ont souffert de réactions allergiques sévères.

https://www.francesoir.fr/societe-sante/covid-19-vaccin-analyse-benefice-risque-affectee

The mother-of-one said: ‘In my mind his death was 100 percent linked to the vaccine. There is no other explanation.’

Pictured: Dr. Michael with his wife Heidi and daughter

The grieving wife of a leading Florida doctor has told DailyMail.com how her ‘perfect’ husband died from a mystery blood disorder – just days after getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Heidi Neckelmann says obstetrician Gregory Michael, 56 – her ‘best friend’ and partner of 28 years – was active, healthy and had no pre-existing conditions before getting the jab on December 18.

However he died from a stroke Sunday morning after suddenly developing a rare autoimmune illness that causes the body to destroy its own platelets, the tiny fragments that help blood to clot.

Distraught Heidi, 58, thinks the groundbreaking Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine may have somehow been the trigger.

‘In my mind his death was 100 percent linked to the vaccine. There is no other explanation,’ she told DailyMail.com, fighting back tears.

‘He was in very good health. He didn’t smoke, he drank alcohol once in a while but only socially. He worked out, we had kayaks, he was a deep sea fisherman.

‘They tested him for everything you can imagine afterwards, even cancer, and there was absolutely nothing else wrong with him.’

Pfizer told DailyMail.com Wednesday that it was aware of Dr. Michael’s ‘highly unusual’ death and was investigating further.

However a spokesman cautioned: ‘We don’t believe at this time that there is any direct connection to the vaccine.’

Heidi Neckelmann says obstetrician Gregory Michael, 58, was completely healthy until he had the jab on December 18 at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he works in Miami Beach.

If his death is linked directly to the vaccine, Dr. Michael would be the first known case in the world of a person dying after having it. A spokesman for Pfizer told DailyMail.com the firm was looking into his death but they did not believe it had any link to the vaccine

Dad-of-one Gregory suffered no immediate reaction to the injection but three days later he was taking a shower and noticed petechiae – spots of red that indicate bleeding beneath the skin – on his feet and hands.

When he checked himself into Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, the hospital where he works and had the groundbreaking vaccine, medics discovered he was suffering from an acute lack of platelets.

‘All the blood results came back normal except for the platelets which came back as zero,’ Heidi said.

‘At first they thought it must be a mistake. So they did the test again and this time did a manual count which is supposed to be more accurate. This time it showed just one platelet.

‘He felt 100 percent, he was normal, energetic, happy. But they said you cannot go home, this is incredibly dangerous, you could suffer a brain bleed and die.’

Normally doctors would expect a range of between 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.

Their primary function is to help the blood clot and prevent bleeding.

Heidi says doctors tried frantically to reverse what they diagnosed as an acute immune disorder known as ITP – idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

In people with ITP, also known as severe thrombocytopenia, the immune system mistakes platelets for foreign objects and instructs the spleen to destroy them.

It can be acute or chronic, lasting six months or more, striking on its own or in conjunction with other autoimmune conditions, certain cancers or during pregnancy.

Kids can get ITP after a viral infection such as the flu or mumps, while in adults, triggers can include HIV, hepatitis or H. pylori, a type of bacteria that causes stomach ulcers.

Gregory’s wife insists, however, that had he none of these illnesses.

One solution to ITP is to remove the spleen but Heidi says he wasn’t a candidate because his blood wasn’t able to clot, making the operation too dangerous.

Neckelmann did not disclose any allergies or pre-existing conditions which may have contributed to her husband’s death

After two weeks of infusions and experimental treatments that failed to raise Gregory’s platelet count, doctors decided they had no choice.

However he died from a hemorrhagic stroke – when blood from an artery bleeds into the brain – before he could undergo the surgery.

‘They gave him medicine. They gave him an incredible amount of platelet infusions, I’m told all the platelets in Miami Dade County,’ Heidi said.

‘But no matter what they did, nothing helped. The blood tests came back with zero platelets every time.

‘My husband had conversations with the doctors who said it was highly probable that the vaccine was the cause.

‘It seems possible to me that somehow it instructed his body to attack the wrong thing, the platelets.’

If Gregory’s fatal condition is traced directly back to the groundbreaking Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, it would be the first known death linked to it.

The jab was heralded as an extraordinary breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 after it was analyzed by global health bodies in record time and cleared for use in the US one week before Gregory had it.

Instead of a live virus, it uses mRNA, or messenger RNA, which is essentially a set of instructions which tells cells how to produce a spike protein, the same protein which is found on the surface of the coronavirus.

Dr. Gregory Michael was active, healthy and had no pre-existing conditions before getting the jab on December 18

This triggers the immune system to make antibodies against the spike protein so that if the real coronavirus enters the body it can be recognized and destroyed.

‘My husband had a few questions but he’s certainly not anti-vaccine,’ Heidi said. ‘He wanted to protect his patients and his family from Covid. He believed it would be safe.’

She met her husband 28 years ago when they were neighbors and he was in pre-med, about to embark on a successful career as an obstetrician.

Heidi was so smitten she immediately told friends ‘this is the man I’m going to marry.’

‘That’s exactly what happened, we fell in love, we were married for 21 years,’ she recalled, fighting back tears.

‘It was exactly as you see it in the movies, only that doesn’t normally happen in real life. I’m not just saying this because he is dead, but it was the perfect marriage. I cannot think of a time that we fought.

‘He was adored and loved by his patients. He delivered hundreds of healthy, beautiful babies. You have no idea how many texts I have received and the number of people calling me crying. He was just a special soul.’

Heidi said the couple’s 15-year-old daughter is struggling to comprehend that her doting father is gone.

‘They were both musicians. They would play the guitar together. They had the greatest connection ever,’ she added.

‘There is no way I am letting my daughter or anyone else in my family have the vaccine now, not until we know they have ironed out all the bugs and ensured that it’s safe.

‘I don’t want people to get sick from Covid and I’m not against vaccines but we need to slow things down.

‘They are giving this vaccine to some of the most important people, the doctors and nurses that take care of us, as well as the elderly, the most vulnerable.

‘As a doctor my husband would not have wanted anyone to take something that was not safe.’

Pfizer’s jab was licensed on December 11 for anyone aged 16 or older.

The FDA website warns of possible side effects lasting several days, including pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever.

Pfizer’s jab and another from Moderna are the only vaccines cleared for use in US and so far roughly 4.8 million doses have been administered.

Heidi said the couple’s 15-year-old daughter is struggling to comprehend that her doting father is gone. ‘They were both musicians. They would play the guitar together. They had the greatest connection ever,’ she added. ‘There is no way I am letting my daughter or anyone else in my family have the vaccine now, not until we know they have ironed out all the bugs and ensured that it’s safe.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that, to date, only 21 people have suffered severe allergic reactions.

All of those patients are said to have recovered, thanks largely to emergency injections of epinephrine, often given via an EpiPen.

‘Right now, the known and potential benefits of the current Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks of getting Covid-19,’ Dr. Nancy Messonnier, head of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Wednesday.

A spokesman for Pfizer said the company’s immediate thoughts were with the bereaved family.

‘Pfizer and BioNTech are aware of the death of a healthcare professional sixteen days after receiving a first dose of BNT162b2,’ the spokesman said.

‘It is a highly unusual clinical case of severe thrombocytopenia, a condition that decreases the body’s ability to clot blood and stop internal bleeding.

When Dr. Michael checked himself into Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, the hospital where he works and had the groundbreaking vaccine, medics discovered he was suffering from an acute lack of platelets

‘We are actively investigating this case, but we don’t believe at this time that there is any direct connection to the vaccine.

‘There have been no related safety signals identified in our clinical trials, the post-marketing experience thus far or with the mRNA vaccine platform.

‘To date, millions of people have been vaccinated and we are closely monitoring all adverse events in individuals receiving our vaccine.

‘It is important to note that serious adverse events, including deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population.’

A spokeswoman for Mount Sinai Medical Center said it was not possible to discuss individual patients.

‘Mount Sinai follows all protocols, guidelines and regulations from all governing agencies and strictly adheres to patient privacy laws and HIPAA guidelines. We cannot confirm or deny information about any patient,’ she said in a statement.

‘To the extent that we are aware of an incident involving any patient, the appropriate agencies are contacted immediately and have our full cooperation.

Dr. Gregory Michael biography: 13 things about Miami Beach OB-GYN

By on

___https://conandaily.com/2021/01/07/dr-gregory-michael-biography-13-things-about-miami-beach-ob-gyn/

Dr. Gregory W. Michael was a white man from Miami Beach, Florida, United States. He was an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Michael and his wife Heidi Neckelmann Michael have one daughter named Kiersten Michael. Here are 13 more things about him:

He was born in 1964 in Miami, Florida. He is the son of Marilyn Michael and the brother of Jonathan Michael . He had lived in Japan before attending college. In 1999, he graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine in St. George’s, Grenada. From 1999 to 2002, he completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA. From 2002 to 2004, he completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey. He had lived in various areas of New Jersey including West New York and Weehawken. He had his medical license in the state of New Jersey from 2003 to 2005. In 2005, his wife gave birth to their only child. Among his hobbies was fishing. He also enjoyed playing Rock and Roll music on his guitars with his daughter. Aside from Miami and Miami Beach, he had also lived in other areas of Florida including Coral Springs. He had his medical license in the state of Florida from 2004 to 2021. He was a Galloway Fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, New York, USA. He was a clinical instructor for the physician’s assistant (PA) program at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida and Miami Dade College . He was in private practice at Mount Sinai Medical Center (MSMC) in Miami Beach. He was also affiliated with Mercy Hospital Miami in Coconut Grove, Miami. A non-smoker and an occasional drinker, he had no pre-existing conditions when he was vaccinated at MSMC with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) from Pfizer on December 18, 2020. On December 21, 2020, he noticed a strong set of petechiae on his feet and hands so he sought attention at the emergency room at MSMC where a complete blood count (CBC) was done and showed his platelet count to be 0. He was diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and was admitted in the intensive care unit ( ICU). On the morning of January 3, 2021, he died from a stroke. His death is being investigated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office . On January 6, 2021, a GoFundMe page was created for his family.

Centre Médical Mont Sinaï de Miami Beach

