Une importante usine pharmaceutique d’hydroxychloroquine détruite par une explosion et un incendie à Taïwan: deux blessés dont un très gravement (pronostic vital engagé)

[FRONTdesLAïCS]
https://frontdeslaics.wordpress.com/2020/12/23/une-importante-usine-pharmaceutique-dhydroxychloroquine-detruite-par-une-explosion-et-un-incendie-a-taiwan-deux-blesses-dont-un-tres-gravement-pronostic-vital-engage/
https://news.ltn.com.tw/news/society/breakingnews/3386792
Une explosion dans une usine pharmaceutique à Taoyuan City a fait deux blessés et a provoqué un incendie en début d’après-midi, le 20 décembre.
( NDLR: Absolument pas relayé par les merdias mainstream français ! )
Des personnes jusqu’au district de Tamsui à New Taipei City ont déclaré avoir entendu l’explosion massive peu après midi. Immédiatement après l’explosion, une épaisse fumée noire s’est dégagée de l’usine SCI Pharmtech.
Les pompiers qui ont répondu à l’incendie ont trouvé deux personnes blessées. Un travailleur migrant étranger de 30 ans a subi des brûlures au troisième degré sur 80% à 90% de son corps, et est décrit comme étant dans un état critique.
Un homme de 40 ans a souffert d’une brûlure à une main. Les deux hommes ont été envoyés au Chang Gung Memorial Hospital pour y être soignés.
Bien que l’usine soit située à proximité de l’aéroport international de Taipei Taoyuan, les opérations à l’aéroport n’ont pas été affectées, selon les rapports du United Daily News et de ET Today.
Le service des pompiers de la ville de Taoyuan a envoyé 76 personnes, 28 appareils de pompiers et 2 ambulances sur le lieu de l’incendie.
La cause de l’explosion est actuellement en cours d’investigation.
Le Liberty Times a rapporté que l’usine produit des API d’hydroxychloroquine, et est le deuxième plus grand fournisseur de matières premières d’hydroxychloroquine au monde.
**************************************************************************************
Pharmaceutical factory on fire after explosion: 2 injured
An explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Taoyuan City left two injured and caused a fire early this afternoon, December 20.
People as far as Tamsui District in New Taipei City reported hearing the massive blast shortly after noon. Immediately after the blast, thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the SCI Pharmtech factory.
Firefighters responding to the fire found two people injured. A 30-year-old foreign migrant worker suffered third-degree burns to 80%-90% of his body, and is described as being in a critical condition.
A 40-year-old man suffered a burn to one hand. Both men were sent to Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment.
While the factory is located close to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, operations at the airport were not affected, according to reports in United Daily News and ET Today.
The Taoyuan City Fire Department dispatched 76 personnel, 28 fire appliances and 2 ambulances to the scene of the fire.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.
Liberty Times reported that the factory produces hydroxychloroquine APIs, and is the world’s second largest HCQ raw material supplier.
____https://youtu.be/FHrGe6qhMio
____https://taiwanenglishnews.com/pharmaceutical-factory-on-fire-after-explosion-2-injured/
******************************************************************************************************
Pharma factory fire spreads to 5 other factories and may not be extinguished until tomorrow
A fire that started after an explosion at the SCI Pharmtech factory in Taoyuan City shortly after noon today continues to burn this evening, and has spread to five neighboring factories.
Large quantities of highly volatile solvents poured out of tanks after the initial explosion, making an intense fire, with risk of further explosions. These conditions prevented firefighters from approaching the main fire this afternoon.
Strong winds generated by the northeast monsoon, and a sudden change in wind direction caused the fire to spread to neighboring factories including Taoyuan Paper Mill, Tong Yang Precision, Gwo Chern Industrial, Hong Lee Textiles, and Guang Lun Jie Environmental Protection Company.
The Taoyuan Fire Department told reporters this evening that the fire was under control by 5:30 pm, but will probably not be completely extinguished until tomorrow.
Nearby residents reported a pungent, disgusting smell, and some reported experiencing dizziness and nausea.
The fire department also said that the SCI Pharmtech factory has been completely destroyed.
A Taiwanese employee was discharged from the hospital after suffering burns to 1% of his body, while a Filipino national remains intubated in an intensive care burns unit after suffering third-degree burns to 90% of his body.
SCI Pharmtech the 2nd world supplier of HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE caught fire, Taoyuan ; TAIWAN 20 dec 2020
Cover Picture: Taoyuan City Police Department.
Pharma factory fire spreads to 5 other factories and may not be extinguished until tomorrow
_____https://taiwanenglishnews.com/pharma-factory-fire-spreads-to-5-other-factories-and-may-not-be-extinguished-until-tomorrow/
******************************************************************************************
« Merveilleux » Monde d’Après : face à l’émergence du banco-centralisme, quelle forme de Résistance ?
https://tribunemlreypa.wordpress.com/2020/06/11/merveilleux-monde-dapres-face-a-lemergence-du-banco-centralisme-quelle-forme-de-resistance/
*******************
ML AU 21ème SIÈCLE [Marxisme-Léninisme, Marx, Lénine, ML, en deux mots, c’est quoi? (Partie 3)]
https://tribunemlreypa.wordpress.com/2020/08/01/ml-au-21eme-siecle-marxisme-leninisme-marx-lenine-ml-en-deux-mots-cest-quoi-partie-3/
VOIR AUSSI >>>
« Vous avez aimé la première vague
https://tribunemlreypa.wordpress.com/2020/10/13/vous-avez-aime-la-premiere-vague-et-le-confinement/