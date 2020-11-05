COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
Last updated: November 05, 2020, 12:16 GMT
Coronavirus Cases:
48,562,024
view by country
Deaths:
1,232,959
Recovered:
34,783,100
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
A LA MÊME HEURE, LE NOMBRE DE VIES QUI ONT ÉTÉ PERDUES FAUTE D’UTILISATION DU TRAITEMENT EXISTANT APPROPRIÉ:
The estimated number of lives lost from not using HCQ:
587,431
based on the effectiveness of early treatment.
https://hcqlost.com/
Early treatment
↓64%
162 HCQ studies
100% of studies report positive effects. 64% is the median improvement.
Late treatment
↓26%
65% of studies report positive effects.
https://c19study.com/
https://resistancedemocratique.wordpress.com/2020/11/05/le-crime-sanitaire-en-marche-au-05-11-2020/
