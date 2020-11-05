COVID 19: LE CRIME « SANITAIRE » EN MARCHE AU 05/11/2020 – [Résistance Démocratique]

COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

Last updated: November 05, 2020, 12:16 GMT

Coronavirus Cases:

48,562,024

Deaths:

1,232,959

Recovered:

34,783,100

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

A LA MÊME HEURE, LE NOMBRE DE VIES QUI ONT ÉTÉ PERDUES FAUTE D’UTILISATION DU TRAITEMENT EXISTANT APPROPRIÉ:

The estimated number of lives lost from not using HCQ:

587,431

based on the effectiveness of early treatment.

https://hcqlost.com/
Early treatment
↓64%
162 HCQ studies
96 peer reviewed
Early treatment shows high efficacy
100% of studies report positive effects. 64% is the median improvement.
Late treatment
↓26%
65% of studies report positive effects.

https://c19study.com/

 

https://resistancedemocratique.wordpress.com/2020/11/05/le-crime-sanitaire-en-marche-au-05-11-2020/

 

